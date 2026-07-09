NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, leaving a home riddled with bullets, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 72nd Street, just after 3:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies arrived at the residence to find it had sustained gunshot damage to the exterior.

Cameras captured bullet holes in the front door of the home, as investigators combed for clues.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the occupants within the home..

It’s still not clear who opened fire, as authorities continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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