SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took the driver of a public works utility truck to the hospital after the vehicle came into contact with a power line in Southwest Miami-Dade, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 103rd Place and 51st Street, just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

First responders arrived to learn that the driver of the utility truck was tending to a nearby canal when a crane in the truck came into contact with the power line, and the discharge from the power line sparked the fire. The flames spread to another public works vehicle moments later.

Neighbors told 7News they heard a loud boom and ran outside. One of them sprinted back inside because she was worried about a possible second explosion happening.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as firefighters doused both vehicles with water.

Officials said they were able to put out the blaze, but not without disabling power for around 2,000 residents in the area.

“In order for us to completely extinguish it, since the vehicle was still touching the power line and everything was energized around it, [Florida Power & Light] had turned off the power,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Rogelio Vandamas.

Paramedics transported the driver of the bucket truck to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. The patient is listed in stable condition.

Electricity was later restored to all the homes that lost power, as officials continue to investigate.

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