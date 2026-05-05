NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami woman is accused of participating in a fraud scheme involving a stolen vehicle, altered identification numbers and forged ownership documents, according to investigators.

Miriam M. Alonso, 37, was arrested May 4 at 17301 NW 52nd Pl. after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle sale, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began March 18, 2025, when Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office auto theft detectives conducted a compliance inspection at Miami Auto Sales, 2156 NW 27th Ave. in Miami.

Detectives said they inspected a 2023 GMC Yukon and found multiple signs the vehicle identification numbers and federal safety labels were counterfeit or altered.

Investigators also determined the vehicle had no prior history before appearing to be registered in Florida in August 2023, which they said is often an indicator of fraudulent VIN use.

Further inspection revealed the vehicle’s true identity was linked to a stolen vehicle report out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the report.

Detectives later contacted an investigator with the Department of Transportation and Public Works for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to verify a title document connected to the vehicle.

Officials reviewed a copy of the Puerto Rican title and responded with a certified letter stating it was not a valid title issued for a 2023 GMC Yukon.

Investigators said the control number listed on the document did not exist and the registration number was instead tied to a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer registered in Carolina, Puerto Rico, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said the business owner identified a man who claimed he purchased the vehicle from Alonso and another individual for $50,000.

The buyer told detectives he was provided bills of sale and title paperwork and believed the transaction was legitimate due to prior acquaintance with the sellers.

During a photo lineup, the buyer initially said one image “looked like her, not sure,” and later positively identified Alonso after a second viewing, according to the affidavit.

Records checks showed the vehicle remained registered to Alonso, and investigators later determined the Puerto Rican title used in the transfer process was fraudulent, according to the affidavit.

Detectives said Alonso was identified through photo arrays and later taken into custody without incident.

She was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Charges include grand theft, dealing in stolen property, uttering forged instruments and related vehicle fraud offenses, according to the report.

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