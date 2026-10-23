NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Senior High School staff and students were all decked out in pink to participate in the annual breast cancer awareness walk.

Participants raised awareness for breast cancer one step at a time on Friday.

Officials say the goal of the event is to stress the importance of testing that can lead to early detection and show support for those affected by the disease.

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