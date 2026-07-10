NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach Police captain has resigned from the department in the wake of alarming allegations concerning his adult stepdaughter.

Jose Maya was arrested Tuesday night. The 40-year-old was charged with felony video voyeurism.

Investigators said Maya recorded his 23-year-old stepdaughter while she was taking a shower.

Investigators said the alleged victim told them Maya used a cellphone and another recording device to secretly record her while she was showering.

7News cameras captured Maya as he bonded out of jail on Wednesday.

In court earlier that day, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer ordered the suspect o stay away from his stepdaughter.

Maya had already been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

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