NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village Police held an evening of festivities to build relations with the community they serve.

Members of the department gathered with local families along Galleon Street for a night of music, food and bounce houses.

Young children got the opportunity to meet and interact with officers and K-9 units, as well as enjoy a chance to get a closer look at emergency vehicles.

Officials say Tuesday’s street party had no specific purpose but allowed officers the opportunity to grow stronger ties to their community.

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