HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Delays were evident as 7Skyforce showed a multi-car crash on South State Road 826, also known as the Palmetto Expressway, near the Okeechobee Road exit.

On Wednesday morning, three to four vehicles appeared to have been in a collision on the express lanes of the highway, forcing authorities to shut down three left lanes and all express lanes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene to check on the drivers and any possible passengers in the cars. A woman in an SUV that was rear-ended was transported to the hospital, but it is unclear if her injuries were severe.

It is unclear if there were any other injuries in this incident.

Morning commuters were slowly getting by in live video footage but delays stretched back to Miami Lakes Drive, almost to the Big Curve.

