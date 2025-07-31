HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Mount Sinai Medical Center has officially opened its newest outpatient location in East Hialeah, expanding access to high-quality care in underserved areas of South Florida.

The 33,000-square-foot facility, located at 522 E 25th Street, offers primary care services and will add cardiology and urology in the next 90 days, officials said in a press release.

Full occupancy is expected over the next 18 to 24 months, with additional upgrades and services planned.

“Our goal has always been to deliver exceptional care where it’s needed most,” said President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center Gino Santorio. “The opening of Mount Sinai Hialeah East allows us to serve a historically underserved region with the same nationally recognized care that has defined our institution for decades.”

The expansion is part of Mount Sinai’s effort to improve healthcare access across South Florida, particularly in neighborhoods with limited options for specialized services.

Other major projects underway include the Westchester Freestanding Emergency Center, the Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center, and a new physician office and diagnostic center in Key West.

“Bringing Mount Sinai’s standard of care to neighborhoods like East Hialeah is more than an expansion, it’s a promise,” said Chairman of the executive board of trustees Barry L. Skolnick. “It means families can receive world-class medical support without having to travel far. It means lives will be saved through earlier detection, better treatment, and compassionate care.”

