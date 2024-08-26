NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital following a crash in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and North Miami Police responded to the incident at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northwest 126th Street just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a damaged motorcycle crashed into the back of a sedan in the middle of the intersection.

One individual was transported as a trauma alert, according to MDFR. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.