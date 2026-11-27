MIAMI (WSVN) - A motorcyclist died following a collision with a pickup truck on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:14 a.m., near State Road 836 and Interstate 395.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene, troopers said.

As the FHP investigates, all northbound lanes on I-95 are closed at the intersection, with traffic being diverted onto I-395.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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