SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is out of jail days after her son shot himself.

Thirty-three-year-old Myeisha Smith posted bond on Thursday after she was arrested and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, Tuesday. Smith stood before a judge, Wednesday.

According to police, Smith left her 6-year-old son and her loaded gun unattended, which ended with him the young boy shooting himself in the shoulder.

The incident happened near Southwest 172nd Street and 102nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The boy’s father made an appearance during Smith’s bond court appearance to vouch for her, claiming the shooting was an accident.

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