SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the shoulder with her handgun in Southwest Miami-Dade has been arrested, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of Myeisha Sharie Smith, Wednesday morning. The 33-year-old faces a charge of child neglect causing great bodily harm.

MDSO deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a child shot in the area of Southwest 172nd Street and 102nd Avenue in the West Perrine neighborhood, just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said Smith had already taken the child to Jackson South Medical Center by the time first responders arrived at her home.

She later told detectives that she had left the gun unattended in her bedroom, as well as her son, and at one point, she heard a loud popping noise. She went into the bedroom to discover the boy had discharged the firearm, striking him in the shoulder.

Rescue crews airlifted the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition and continues to recover.

Smith is expected to appear before a judge sometime on Wednesday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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