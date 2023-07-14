MIAMI (WSVN) - In a disturbing domestic incident, Tenisha Geddis, 38, has been charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon. The incident took place at 9950 NW 26th Avenue, where Geddis and her sister, had a physical altercation, Thursday.

According to an arrest report, upon arriving at the scene, a detective witnessed Geddis striking her sister in the face with a closed fist. Despite police intervention, both the sister and Geddis initially refused police involvement or filing a report, leading to the de-escalation of the situation.

However, a second altercation erupted between Geddis and her sister, during which Geddis threw multiple unknown objects at her. In a shocking turn of events, Geddis grabbed a bottle of HDX Muriatic Acid and aimed it at her sister, but missed her. Tragically, the acid struck her sisters daughter, causing harm to the child’s front body.

Law enforcement swiftly separated all parties involved, detaining Geddis and subsequently placing her under arrest. The incident was reported to a domestic violence detective who is aware of the case. M.O.V.E.S. (Miami-Dade County’s Coordinated Victim Assistance Center) was contacted, and the State Attorney’s Office (SAO) was informed, with plans to schedule a pre-file hearing at a later date due to system complications.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.