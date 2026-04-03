MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are urging drivers to plan ahead Saturday as NU Stadium hosts its first home game, with major traffic delays expected before and after Inter Miami CF’s kickoff against Austin FC.

The Miami Police Department issued a traffic advisory warning of heavy congestion in the Miami Freedom Park area from 4 to 8 p.m. before the match and again from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. after the final whistle.

NU Stadium Opening Day Traffic Alert pic.twitter.com/yNobfUvEAL — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 3, 2026

Residential streets surrounding Miami Freedom Park will be restricted to residents only, with police enforcing closures throughout the evening.

Drivers heading to the stadium should use only two official vehicle entrances: Northwest 37th Avenue (Douglas Road) or the Northwest 14th Street entrance between NW 37th and NW 42nd avenues.

Officials advise following VMS signs along SR-836 and LeJeune Road for proper routing.

Fans arriving via public transit or parking at the Miami Intermodal Center should enter through the MIC, follow the designated pedestrian route to Northwest 21st Street and Northwest 38th Court, and continue along the Sheraton access road to the pedestrian bridge leading into the stadium.

ADA shuttles will also be available from the MIC to stadium entrances.

Police are advising fans to plan ahead, expect delays and follow directions from law enforcement officers directing traffic throughout the area.

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