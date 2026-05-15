FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people, including a child, were rushed to a local hospital after a crash near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 off ramp to Interstate 95 southbound on Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a cement truck, a white car and traffic in the area backed up. The white car, a taxi, was smashed beyond recognition and against a wall. Its airbags were deployed and the back door and trunk was destroyed.

Skid marks were also seen on the street and a cement truck had front-end damage.

Paramedics rushed five people to Broward Health Medical Center and two to Memorial Regional Hospital. Four adults and the child were transported as trauma alerts. Two other adults suffered minor injuries.

Troopers closed down the ramp as they investigate this crash.

Traffic is moving slowly on the regular portion of the I-595 road.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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