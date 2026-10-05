NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami is rolling out its pink fire rescue truck for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Artist Romero Britto helped transform the truck with a custom design for its annual October campaign.

The design honors Kristin Jordahl, who worked with Miami Fire Rescue for nearly 20 years. She lost her battle with breast cancer in 2020.

Jordahl discovered the cancer through a self-exam and fought for 12 years before she passed away at age 48.

With this truck rolling through the city for the next 30 days, city officials hope to share her story to help save lives.

“We’re out to encourage everyone: make sure you get screened early. If you feel anything weird, see a doctor, get your mammograms. Make sure that you are doing preventative care to make sure that you can hopefully avoid this; if not, get the care that you need,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

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