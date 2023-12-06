MIAMI (WSVN) - An employee is now facing legal consequences after being arrested for inappropriate conduct involving students at Miami Northwestern Senior High.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, was captured on the school’s surveillance camera and has raised significant concerns within the school community.

On that day, one victim reported that Diajion Jones slapped her on the buttocks area while in the hallway, which was captured on the school’s surveillance camera.

Another victim said Jones offered her access to a room to skip class. Once inside, he allegedly touched the second victim’s buttocks area and made explicit comments.

Despite the student’s refusals, Jones persisted with inappropriate remarks and inquiries about her age.

Law enforcement responded promptly to the incident on Tuesday, arresting Jones at Miami Northwestern Senior High.

Jones is now being charged with battery and offenses against students by an authority figure.

The school administration is fully cooperating with law enforcement, ensuring a thorough investigation into the alleged misconduct.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.