MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing at Miami Northwestern Senior High on Monday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, an 18-year-old was stabbed, prompting Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office teams to respond.

The man was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

Paramedics also transported a 15-year-old to the hospital after receiving a laceration to the hand.

According to 7News sources, a fight broke out in the hallway of Miami Northwestern Senior High, leading to the stabbing.

Cell phone video captured two people attacking another individual.

Other video captured a student saying that another student wielding a knife.

“He’s got a knife, he got a knife,” said a witness.

7News cameras captured one of the victims being taken into Ryder Trauma Center.

Cameras also captured Miami-Dade Schools Police investigators and vehicles behind the school, which was closed off with crime scene tape.

Miami-Dade School’s Police leading the investigation, with Miami-Dade Crime Scene investigators assisting with the search for clues.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Schools Police for information on the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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