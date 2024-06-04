MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers has issued a posted offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting of Keon Bernard Smith, a beloved football coach at Miami Norland Senior High School.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Smith was shot and killed in Opa-locka in the area of Northwest 132nd Street and 28th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade officials.

Police arrived at an apartment complex to find Smith with at least one gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics determined he was dead at the scene.

Elmo Lugo, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Public Schools, stated that Smith had been the quarterbacks coach at Miami Norland for two years but was not a teacher at the school. The school provided mental health crisis counselors on Monday for students and staff.

The Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation, but as of Monday night, no suspects have been identified.

Norland Miami High School expressed their condolences on Instagram, stating, “On behalf of Principal Gaines-Miller, Coach Heidelburg the Miami Norland Senior High School family and the entire football team, we’d like to offer the family of Coach Keon Smith our deepest condolences. It was truly an honor to work alongside him as a coach, mentor, and leader. You will be truly missed in Viking Nation.”

Miami Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the person or people who killed Smith. Tips can be submitted by calling (305) 471-8477.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.