Miami Mayor Francis Suarez provides update after testing positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - In a video message, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he is feeling the effects of the coronavirus, one day after announcing he tested positive for it.

In Saturday’s message, Suarez described the effects the virus has been having, as he continues to self-quarantine at home.

“Last night I was feeling a little bit of aches and pains. I took one 500 milligram Tylenol Extra Strength, been hydrating a lot,” he said. “I didn’t sleep as much as I would like. I usually get about six and a half hours of sleep on average. I got about five hours of sleep. I think that was a little bit of restlessness and stress from yesterday and being a little bit amped up with all the interviews that I had to do, and also a little bit of the effects.”

Suarez tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, who also tested positive.

Another person who came into contact with Suarez, Father Richard Vigoa, released a statement on Saturday saying he will self-quarantine until he receives his test results.

Vigoa works for Saint Augustine Church in Coral Gables. Church officials said Mass will continue as normal for the time being.

Father Philip Tran has also self-quarantined himself, since he shares the priest rectory with Vigoa.

