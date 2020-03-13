Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tests positive for coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test results were confirmed on Friday morning.

Suarez has been self-quarantining after a recent meeting with other local leaders including U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez as well as world leaders including President Donald Trump and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Mayor’s Office said Giménez said he tested negative for the virus but will continue to self-quarantine.

