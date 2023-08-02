HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man is facing multiple charges, including written threats, stalking with a firearm, criminal mischief, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after allegedly sending terrifying messages to a Homestead mother and her daughter.

According to an arrest form, on July 19, Pedro Cardona, 29, sent written threats to a Homestead woman, expressing his intention to kill her and her daughter.

The chilling message included a depiction of a firearm in Cardona’s waistband, with him stating, “I already got a gun.” He continued to intensify his threats, making verbal threats to the victim and eventually responding to her residence, where he further threatened their lives on the home’s Ring camera.

The incident prompted an investigation, with an assigned investigator reaching out to the victim to initiate contact. During the conversation, the victim tearfully informed the investigator that Cardona had just destroyed all the property within her daughter’s bedroom while armed with a knife he had taken from the kitchen. She also disclosed that Cardona also made threats to kill her and her husband, while still inside the residence and brandishing the knife.

To de-escalate the situation, the victim left the residence with Cardona and headed to 521 W. Mowry Dr., where Homestead Police, acting on the investigator’s request, located and apprehended Cardona.

After being taken into custody, Cardona refused to cooperate with the investigator. He was transported to the Miami Dade Police South District Station and later booked at TGK.

