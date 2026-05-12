SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Monday after deputies said he exposed himself multiple times and threw a rock at a victim during a dispute over utilities outside a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

Isaac Morejon, 36, faces charges including throwing an object at a person and indecent exposure, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 6:11 p.m. to the area of Southwest 207th Avenue and Southwest 133rd Court after receiving reports of threats to harm.

According to investigators, the victim told deputies he was involved in a verbal dispute with Morejon regarding utilities being shut off when Morejon allegedly exposed himself approximately three times during the argument.

Authorities said the dispute escalated when Morejon grabbed a rock from the ground and threw it toward the victim while the victim was on his property.

Deputies said the victim showed officers a photo allegedly depicting Morejon exposing himself during the confrontation.

Morejon was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without further incident, according to the report.

A judge found probable cause and issued a $1,000 bond, court records show.

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