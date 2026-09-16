MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a happy ending in Miami Gardens after a police dog came home from the hospital.

Two-year-old Gael was officially discharged from VCA Animal Hospital on Tuesday after he jumped out of his patrol vehicle near the 200 block of Northwest 195th Street on the job, Sept. 7.

The department carried out an all-out search to find Gael after discovering nearby surveillance footage showed him getting struck by a car as he darted away into the night.

After six days of search efforts, a resident spotted Gael in his front yard and called police to pick him up.

Officers then took the yellow Labrador to the animal hospital for treatment.

Despite the fright caused by the disappearance, officials say Gael is healthy and back where he belongs.

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