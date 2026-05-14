WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after being arrested for disturbing charges, prosecutors have added new charges to a 37-year-old man.

Carlos Alberto Jean is accused of lewd and lascivious molestation and exhibition on a child, according to Miami Gardens Police.

He’s already charged with inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student as she walked to Carol City Middle School in Miami Gardens.

But on Thursday, police said he exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl in March while she was walking home from school.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-tips.

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