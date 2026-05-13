MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old man was arrested after Miami Gardens police said he approached a 12-year-old girl on her way to school, made sexual comments and fondled her outside Carol City Middle School earlier this week.

Carlos Alberto Jean, 37, faces charges after the incident reported Monday morning near Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 189th Street in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Investigators said the girl was walking to school around 9:40 a.m. when Jean stopped her and began speaking to her.

According to police, he suggested he would take care of her and “trick” her out to make money.

He told her she was beautiful and after learning she was only twelve he continued his advances and tried to convince her to take his number.

Police said the girl was in fear and handed Jean a pen.

He wrote his phone number on her arm before allegedly fondling her genital area.

Investigators said the girl broke free and reported the incident once she arrived at school.

Authorities said detectives believe there may be additional victims and noted Jean may have a history of similar incidents in nearby jurisdictions, often occurring near schools during morning hours.

Miami Gardens police said two other juvenile girls may also have been approached by Jean.

During bond court, a judge ordered Jean to stay away from the victim and Carol City Middle School and placed him on GPS-monitored Level 3 house arrest.

Authorities said his bond was set at $16,000 total, including $15,000 for the primary charge and $1,000 for a second charge.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim, or if you have additional information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Miami Gardens Police Department Special Victims Unit Detective Jocelyn Herrera at 305-474-1424 (office) or jocelyn.herrera@mgpdfl.org (email). If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers:

305-471-TIPS (8477)







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