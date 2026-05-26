MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue and the Miami Police Department are trading their radios for cleats this weekend in a friendly soccer match open to the public.

The City of Miami Fire vs. Police Soccer Friendly is scheduled for Saturday at Curtis Park in Miami, with kickoff set for 10:45 a.m. Admission is free.

The event is designed as a family outing, with food trucks, bounce houses, a DJ, live music and youth activities including games and prizes on site.

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