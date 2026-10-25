MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 76-year-old Jorge Nolasco Beltre was last seen near 1540 Northwest 52nd Street block of Northwest 13th Place , at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Beltre stands 6 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a shirt with an unknown color, grey jeans, and glasses at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Beltre’s whereabouts to contact Detective M. Baluja, or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300.

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