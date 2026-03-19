MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami cosmetic physician was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting a sedated patient at his office, nearly five months after the alleged attack occurred.

Sixty-three-year-old Ronald Freedman DeMeo was taken into custody at his office at 2801 SW 3rd Ave. in Miami around 8:50 p.m., according to an arrest report.

According to the arrest report, on Oct. 25, 2025, a 29-year-old female patient arrived at DeMeo’s office for a follow-up cosmetic procedure. The victim, the arrest report states, was given nitrous oxide and prescribed medication ahead of the procedure and was offered a glass of wine by a staff member while waiting.

The victim reported that she remembered the doctor entering the room and closing the blinds before she lost control of her body. She said she opened her eyes to find DeMeo assaulting her and was too impaired to speak or resist.

She told police she never consented to or expressed any interest in sexual contact with the defendant.

Days after the incident, the victim discovered a video on her cell phone that she said recorded the assault. According to the arrest report, an investigating officer reviewed the footage and confirmed the identities of both the victim and the defendant and that non-consensual sexual acts were observed.

DeMeo faces charges in connection with the alleged assault.

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