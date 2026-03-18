NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker for the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department was taken to the hospital after an altercation in North Miami-Dade led to shots being fired.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue, units were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the area of the 400 block of Northwest 84th Street, just after 4:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said an altercation broke out between two men, with one of them pulling out a gun at one point and firing a shot at the worker, striking him.

Paramedics with MDFR transported the injured man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Authorities later identified the victim as an employee of Miami-Dade Water and Sewer.

In a statement shared with 7News, a water and sewer spokesperson wrote:

“We are aware of the incident and are concerned about the condition and well-being of our employee. We are working to gather additional information.”

7News cameras captured crime scene tape stretching across the residential area as detectives combed the ground for evidence and spoke to nearby residents and possible witnesses, as they worked to piece together the details of what led up to the shooting.

As for the alleged gunman, authorities said they have nobody in custody as they continue to determine what happened.

Tuesday night, the victim’s county pickup truck was still parked in the same spot where the shooting took place.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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