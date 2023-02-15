NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At around 8 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a crash in the area of NW 27th Avenue and 71st Street.

The accident involved a Miami-Dade transit bus that was traveling northbound when a silver SUV traveling southbound lost control and crashed into the bus.

Both drivers and two passengers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

