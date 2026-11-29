Deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in their search for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said Abel Joseph Nieves was last seen in the 10800 block of Southwest 84 Street, early Sunday morning.

Nieves stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and gray eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light green shirt, dark blue jeans, one black dress shoe, and one sneaker at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Nieves has not made contact with his friends or family since and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy D. Guzman., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3292 (Desk), email u309125@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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