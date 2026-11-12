SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle outside a school in South Miami-Dade, officials said.

7Skyforce hovered above Somerset Academy Charter High School along Southwest 248th Street where several Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office cruisers surrounded a cordoned off Tesla.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units said the crossing guard was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center Ryder Trauma Center.

Their exact condition is not known.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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