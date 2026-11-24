NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Northwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies say 72-year-old Carl Blair Springer Sr. was last seen in the 2000 block of Northwest 51st Street at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

Springer was last seen wearing a black “Kango” hat, black sunglasses, a grey tank top, black shorts and blue penny loafers.

He has brown eyes and gray hair, and stands 5 feet ,9 inches tall, and 132 pounds.

Detectives said Springer has not made contact with his friends or family since and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy D. Guzman., at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3292 (Desk), email u309125@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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