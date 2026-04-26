MIAMI (WSVN) - A legendary night took place for the South Florida LGBTQ+ community at an awards ceremony to honor exceptional individuals.

The Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s second annual “Legends” Award ceremony.

The event took place at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Miami on Saturday.

Five people were honored across different categories.

The gala was a celebration of legacy, leadership, and economic empowerment within the LGBTQ+ community and allied communities.

7News anchor Craig Stevens served as master of ceremonies at the event.

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