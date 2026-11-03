NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade that officials said sent a man to the hospital.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the incident at the RaceTrac location at the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue, just after noon on Tuesday.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to a medical call concerning reports of a possible shooting but did not provide further details.

7News has learned that, while the shooting took place at the gas station, the male victim ran into the new Westview apartment complex, along the 2400 block of Northwest 117th Street, just south of the business.

From there, paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

7Skyforce captured paramedics bringing the victim out of a home and placing him on a stretcher.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has also not provided details about this incident, including the patient’s age or whether they have someone in custody, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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