Miami-Dade Fire Rescue inaugurated two new units, Rescue 211 and Engine 72, during traditional Push-In Ceremonies on Friday, April 3, 2026. The ceremonies marked the official addition of the vehicles to the department’s fleet.

The expansion is designed to enhance emergency response and increase transport capabilities throughout Miami-Dade County. Both units officially entered service on March 30, with Rescue 211 based at Station 11 and Engine 72 temporarily operating out of Station 66.

Rescue 211 operates out of Carol City Fire Rescue Station 11, responding to calls in the Carol City area of Miami Gardens and surrounding neighborhoods. This three-person rescue unit joins Rescue 11, Engine 11 and Battalion four. The addition of a second rescue unit at this location is intended to help the department handle simultaneous emergencies in the northwest area of the county.

Engine 72 is a four-person suppression unit providing fire-rescue services to the residents and visitors of Homestead and Florida City. It currently operates alongside Engine 66 and Rescue 77. The unit is stationed at its current location on a temporary basis to meet immediate fire suppression and medical needs in the southern portion of Miami-Dade.

The Push-In Ceremony is a fire service tradition originating in the late 1800s when fire engines were horse-drawn. Because horses could not easily back the wagons into the stations, community members would join firefighters to push the units into the bays. This practice allowed the crews to hitch the horses and prepare the equipment for the next emergency call.

Engine 72 will operate out of Station 66 until the future Florida City Fire Rescue Station 72 is constructed.

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