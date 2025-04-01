MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners has voted to remove fluoride from the county water system.

The issue, sponsored by commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, was brought by county commissioners to a vote on Tuesday after the discussion was excluded from a meeting last month.

“What we’re here for is to listen to the experts on the most up-to-date science,” Gonzalez said. “I think that studies now show that this neurotoxin should not be in the water.”

Fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral in drinking water often seen as crucial for oral health, has been added to the Miami-Dade County drinking supply for decades. It is said to strengthen enamel and prevent tooth decay.

“I think it’s time that we get with science and we go with the science and we remove it from the water,” said Gonzalez. “Because Governor DeSantis, because Wilton Simpson, because Donald Trump are behind the removal of fluoride, and because Robert F Kennedy, a longtime Democrat, is for the removal, you have folks that are just attacking it. I think it’s disgusting to politicize it.”

The hours-long debate brought both sides to the chamber. Some dentists called for the commission to hold a public workshop before making a major decision. Others say the county should put an end to fluoridation immediately.

“Mass medication without informed consent is tyrannical. Please end supplemental fluoridation of the water and protect your citizens,” said Jill Kiley, a resident disapproving of the county’s use of fluoride. “Especially the babies and children who are more susceptible of harm.”

“What you are putting in the water is not a pharmaceutical-grade fluoride. It’s a poison,” said Magdalena, another resident in favor of the removal.

“Please make the right choice toward removing uninvited toxins,” said Lisette Monson.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have both pushed for the removal.

Dr. Ladapo, who is set to appear at the meeting, has previously argued the consumption of fluoride is linked to early development issues in children, including lower IQs.

“We have a substantial amount of research that shows that fluoride is neurotoxic,” said Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “The debate here is whether it should be added to your water.”

However, not everyone seems to be on board with the removal.

“One minute is simply not enough time to speak to the benefits, the proven health benefits, of fluoride at a certain small, small level in our water supply,” said Bard Certified Oral Surgeon Richard Mufson.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava has said she supports the county’s fluoridation program.

“I think the science is clear that fluoride has really helped us with dental care,” she told 7News. “We are using it at safe and beneficial levels. It’s not enough to rely on toothpaste, which people may or may not use appropriately and is really not the same. For 60 years, we have no evidence of harm caused by levels that we are using.”

It’s unclear if Levine Cava will veto the measure.

In addition to banning fluoride from the water system, the legislation calls on the county to carry out a $150,000 public service campaign to educate residents on oral hygiene and alternative sources of fluoride.

The county now has 30 days to halt the addition of the fluoride.

