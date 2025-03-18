MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning but one item will not be on their agenda: fluoride.

Just last week, Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, met with the county’s safety and health committee and argued that fluoride consumption is linked to early development issues in children, including lower IQs.

He argued toothpaste is sufficient and fluoride should be taken out of drinking water but the committee did not take further action.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.