MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida animal care agencies are marking National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by raising awareness about thousands of furry friends who are waiting in shelters for permanent homes.

Miami-Dade Animal Services is partnering with Miami International Airport for an adoption event on Wednesday that started at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to go on until 3 p.m.

Adoption fees will be waived for the new pet owners, who will also receive a free custom pet tag.

The pop-up at MIA is located near departure door 10.

North of the county line, Broward County Animal Care’s shelter has been overcrowded for months, so the agency has been waiving adoption fees, as well. Pets also receive free vaccinations and microchips.

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