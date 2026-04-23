COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The future of a music festival and funding for much-needed renovations were on the agenda at Miami City Hall.

City commissioners are set to vote Thursday on two important issues: whether Ultra Music Festival will remain at Bayfront Park for the next 20 years and whether the city will be granted a $450 million budget to repair public safety buildings.

With the 2026 edition of Ultra having wrapped up March 28, there has been considerable opposition from residents in terms of extending that lease due to noise and congestion caused by the festival.

However, supporters have referenced the great economic impact the festival has had on the city.

Thursday, representatives with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance called on the city to delay approval of a 20-year operating agreement with Ultra until more meaningful engagement with downtown residents takes place.

“Defer this item, let the [Downtown Neighbors Alliance] sit down with the representatives from the Ultra Music Festival, see if a resolution can be brought, and then we can bring this back to the commission,” said DNA General Counsel Adam Cervera.

“You have a park takeover for 30 days, so we’re not able to utilize those green spaces, and then the traffic itself,” said DNA President James Torres. “Now, we’re not saying to get rid of Ultra, I want to be very clear of that, we’re saying you need to become a better partner for us as well in the community.”

Ultra’s fate is not all that’s set to impact residents Thursday afternoon, as commissioners are also set to vote on a $450 million bond that, if approved, would get the city a brand-new public safety building.

Commissioners are also set to vote on a $450 million bond that, if approved, would get the city a brand-new public safety building.

The building would house Miami Police Headquarters, an Emergency Operations Center that can withstand a Category 5 hurricane, Miami Fire Rescue Headquarters and an on-site fire station.

Dozens of firefighters with Miami Fire Rescue attended Thursday’s meeting.

“So, obviously, not having those resources in place further delayed response times, and when we’re talking about seconds and minutes being a matter between life and death, that is a true reality here if we don’t achieve acquiring this public safety bond,” said Alexander Cardenas, president of the Miami Association for Firefighters.

City commissioners called a recess and are set to resume at 2:30 p.m. They are expected to vote on these two topics.

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