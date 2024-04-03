MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida museum is opening up a new place for kids to play.

The Miami Children’s Museum called on volunteers from across the country to construct a new play area outside of their building.

The space was designed by children from the museum’s charter school for all kids to enjoy.

“We’re building a playground. How fun is that? Look at this, people came from all over the United States to help build through our Build to Lead program,” said Sidley Austin Management Committee Chair Yvette Ostolaza. “They’re super excited, and they’re having fun, and we’re thrilled that we could be part of the Miami Children’s Museum.”

The project is sponsored by South Florida law firm Sidley Austin, as well as Kaboom, a nonprofit committed to building playgrounds for children all over the country.

