MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are making a plea to property managers to stop people who are taking part in a social media trend that involves climbing to the top of high-rises for dangerous stunts.

The dangerous stunts posted online show teens precariously balancing on the top of high-rises and even posing near the ledge to look several stories down onto the city.

According to Miami Beach Police, one group who routinely performs these stunts to post online refer to it as “urban exploration.”

In some cases, these individuals would sneak into properties and climb up emergency staircases to reach the roof. Some videos also show the group breaking down doors to reach their destination.

“Gaining access to high-rises by any means necessary,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

Some of the posts from these groups also appear to show them posing for photos atop a building in the City of Miami.

Others show them crossing along the top of the Blue and Green Diamond Condominium in mid-beach and the Portofino Tower in South Beach.

“Putting likes and views before safety,” said Bess.

Speaking about it exclusively with 7News, Bess called it a concerning trend in the city.

“These kids are actually committing burglary because they’re using force to gain access to the stairwell,” said Bess.

In one YouTube video, the group of young people are shown making a cartoonish escape after being confronted by a building manager.

While Miami Police said they have not been made aware of the stunts previously, South Beach cops are hoping property managers can assist them in preventing these individuals from continuing this reckless trend.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” said Bess.

Authorities have advised condo associations to pay closer attention to their security logs. At least one burglary has been logged so far, according to officials.

