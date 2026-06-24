MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 61-year-old man was arrested in Miami Beach early Wednesday after police said he falsely claimed to be an FBI agent while causing a disturbance at a South Beach nightclub.

Nelson Mauricio Aviles was charged with falsely personating an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence, according to an arrest report.

Officers said Aviles appeared highly intoxicated and repeatedly identified himself as an FBI agent.

Investigators said he presented an identification card showing he worked as a staff development specialist for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, but was unable to provide any credentials linking him to the FBI.

According to investigators, Aviles told officers he would contact his FBI partner and launch an internal investigation into the nightclub.

The club’s manager told police that Aviles had been yelling at guest and employees, telling people he was an FBI agent and attempting to engage in verbal and physical confrontations before being removed from the business.

When officers attempted to handcuff him, he allegedly pulled his arms away, flailed his arms and refused to place his hands behind his back before being taken into custody.

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. A judge later found probable cause and set bond at $3,150.

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