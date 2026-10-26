MIAMI (WSVN) - An emotional day in court took place as a man who was convicted of the murder of a tourist in front of his family in 2021 at a Miami Beach restaurant is set to learn his fate.

The incident happened in Aug. 2021 when Dustin Wakefield, a tourist from Colorado, was eating with his family at La Cerveceria, along the 1400 block of Ocean Drive, when an armed 27-year-old Tamarius Davis approached him. Davis then pointed his firearm at Wakefield’s then 1-year-old son as he pleaded for his son’s life.

Dustin then said, “Don’t shoot my son. He’s just a baby,” according to reports. Davis then shot and killed Dustin in front of his wife and son.

On Monday, years after the shooting, the Miami courtroom was filled with emotion during Davis’ sentencing hearing as state prosecutors shared evidence with the court and family members testified against Davis, who now faces charges of second-degree murder.

“You did not just end one life; you shattered an entire family. My nephew lost his father, my parents lost their son. I lost my little brother, and countless people lost someone they loved,” said Karina Olguin, Dustin’s wife, appearing to read a statement on behalf of Dustin’s sister.

Davis previously pled guilty to murder in May.

“Chaos, terror, fear. August 24th, 2021, this defendant, Tamarius Davis, unleashed that,” said a state prosecutor.

Prosecutors then displayed video evidence of the shooting.

7News cameras captured Davis sitting in court as family members of the victim testified, with some wearing black T-shirts with Dustin’s name on them to honor and remember him.

“I never imagined that at such a young age, I would become a widow. And I certainly never imagined that I would one day have to stand in a courtroom and speak about my husband’s murder. But I’m here today because Dustin deserves to have his story told. He deserves to be remembered for the life he lived and not just for the way he died,” said Olguin.

During the hearing, Dustin’s mother, Lora Wakefield, shared that she forgave Davis for the murder of her son.

“I forgive you. Tamarius, I forgive you,” she said.

Afterward, Lora shared her reasoning behind her giving her forgiveness.

“I’m asking for life. Our family is asking for life in prison. But in return, for him to be loved in prison,” she said.

Davis’s fate now hangs in the hands of a judge, as he is set to receive a sentence of between 20 years and life in prison. The judge is expected to deliver the sentence later this week.

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