MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows the discovery of a man who fell from the 25th floor of a Miami Beach high-rise.

The incident occurred on Feb. 15, inside the Akoya building on Collins Avenue.

Video captured a man running to the area where Zelin, the victim, fell.

Miami Beach Police quickly arrived and began their investigation upon seeing the deceased body.

According to police, this surveillance video is crucial in the case against 37-year-old Corey Hutterli, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Zelin’s death.

Another piece of video, three days before the Feb. 15 incident, shows Zelin walking through the parking garage of his apartment building with Hutterli.

Investigators said on the morning of the incident, Zelin dialed 911 and could be heard telling the defendant to leave his apartment. During the call, Zelin could be heard telling Hutterli to leave his apartment, but communication then stopped, and the line remained open.

Police said sounds consistent with a struggle between the two could be heard in the background, leading to the deadly fall.

Security video reviewed by detectives showed Zelin falling from the building’s 25th floor and striking the ground outside moments before officers arrived, according to the arrest affidavit.

Hutterli was arrested weeks later on Apr. 8 and charged with second-degree murder and burglary with assault or battery in connection with the incident at a condominium tower along Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

Officers said they encountered Hutterli leaving the victim’s apartment shortly after he fell. Investigators noted he appeared out of breath, was sweating, and was wearing socks without shoes.

While initially, he was detained for questioning, he wasn’t booked into jail until weeks later.

Detectives said evidence inside the apartment indicated a struggle had occurred near the balcony. Investigators reported finding Hutterli’s sandals on the balcony, clumps of beard hair throughout the residence, and what appeared to be blood on the balcony railing near where Zelin fell.

Police also documented cuts and scratches on Hutterli and recovered a suspected blood sample from his jacket, the same one he’s seen wearing in surveillance video days earlier.

Based on physical evidence, the 911 call, and witness statements, detectives concluded the victim died after falling from the balcony during the altercation.

Hutterli invoked his right to an attorney when detectives attempted to interview him, according to the affidavit.

He remains behind bars as his case moves through the court system.

Hutterli is expected to have a hearing on Wednesday, during which a judge will decide whether he can be released from jail.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.