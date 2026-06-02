NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County high school teacher was arrested after, authorities said, he embarked on a nearly year-long romantic relationship with a student who was 17 years old at the time it started, and detectives are worried there could be more victims.

Michael J. Enriquez stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Tuesday morning, one day after his arrest.

The 53-year-old is accused of engaging in unlawful sexual activity with the female student while working at American Senior High School in Northwest Miami-Dade. Now he faces multiple felony charges.

“You were arrested for the following charges: unlawful activity with a minor by an authority figure, lewd and lascivious conduct, and offenses against students by an authority figure,” said Glazer as she read the charges.

According to the arrest report, the relationship began in May of 2025. Investigators said that what started as personal conversations quickly turned physical.

Enriquez allegedly touched the student inappropriately, then engaged in sexual acts with her away from campus on at least three different occasions.

Authorities said the relationship continued for months, even after that student turned 18, with their last encounter happening in May of this year.

Enriquez’s arrest sent shock waves throughout the community and with the students at American Senior High.

“I think it’s mind-blowing,” said student Dallas Jackson.

“It’s really scary to think about how something like that could be happening, especially with how vulnerable, you know, we are,” said student Samira Gonzalez. “We don’t know what’s going on with the student, what’s going on with us, and the teachers, they should be responsible, and they should be not exploiting something like that.”

“These kids are vulnerable, and then the teachers are taking advantage. [The students] have their own issues. They should get help before this happens; they should know better,” said a parent. “It’s not the first case. It’s happened continuously, so there’s no excuse for it.”

Jackson told 7News that Enriquez was a pretty outgoing and friendly teacher, so they’re pretty shocked that he was capable of doing something like this.

Like, he’s a good person, like if you see him around, he’ll joke around,” said the student. “Every student [who] knew him, like, nobody knew nothing about him, so I think it’s crazy that happened.”

The shocking turn of events left some students questioning how they interact with adults on campus and who to trust.

“It makes me want to rethink a lot more of how I talk to teachers, what I do end up telling them, what struggles I end up sharing, ’cause I know at the end of the day, I’m the vulnerable one that needs guidance, and they’re the adult here,” said Gonzalez.

Late Tuesday morning, a spokesperson with Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is aware of the arrest of an employee from American Senior High School. Upon learning of the suspected behavior, the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department initiated an investigation, which resulted in his removal from the school site and his subsequent arrest by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. The type of behavior this individual is accused of will not be tolerated, as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District. At M-DCPS, the safety and well-being of all students remains our top priority.”

During Tuesday morning’s court hearing, Enriquez’s attorney requested more time to go over the arrest report. Glazer reset his bond hearing for 1:30 p.m.

When Enriquez appeared in court again, he was denied bond.

Investigators believe there could be more victims connected to this teacher.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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