MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they arrested a man in connection with a fall from an apartment building in Miami Beach that left a man dead.

According to Miami Beach Police, Corey Hutterli is accused in connection with the Feb. 15 incident at the Akoya condominiums at 6365 Collins Ave., where the victim, identified as Zelin, fell to his death from a 25th-floor unit.

The suspect, 37, faces charges of second-degree murder and burglary with assault or battery.

Investigators said the incident began when Zelin called 911 and told the dispatcher he repeatedly told Hutterli to leave the apartment.

The call remained open after Zelin stopped communicating, and sounds of a struggle were heard.

Surveillance footage from the building showed Zelin’s body striking the pavement shortly afterward.

The arrest report states officers encountered Hutterli exiting in what they described as an excited state — sweating, out of breath and wearing socks without shoes.

The arrest report states Hutterli told officers, “Somebody, he freaked out, attacked me,” and, “No, I don’t know where he is I kept telling him to relax.”

The suspect also asked officers, “What is the situation? Did he jump?”

A search of Hutterli’s backpack uncovered a large chunk of beard hair and a small baggie of ketamine, the arrest report states.

Detectives said officers noticed injuries on Hutterli, including a laceration on his right thumb, cuts on his hands, a scratch on his cheek and missing patches of beard hair. Redness and scratches were also observed on his left bicep. In addition, suspected blood droplets were found on his shirt and jacket.

Hutterli was arrested Wednesday and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

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