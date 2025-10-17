NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred overnight in a Walgreen’s parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies responded to the area of Seventh Avenue and Northwest 95th Street at around 2:00a.m., Friday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

At the scene, officials found two men in the pharmacy’s parking lot—one inside a vehicle and one lying on ground—both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead by fire rescue.

Investigators found a gun and bagged it as evidence.

7News cameras captured apparent bullets holes in the walls of the drug store and in a black SUV.

Officials said there’s no further information regarding what led up to the shooting.

The MDSO Homicide Bureau is the lead division on the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

