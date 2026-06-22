NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 25-year-old man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Jackson Howland had left an unspecified location along the 2400 block of Northwest 80th Street, at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, and did not make contact with family members since.

Howland stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 107 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a gray Jacket with “North Miami Beach” on the back and blue jeans.

Wednesday morning, detectives confirmed they safely recovered Howland, and he has been reunited with loved ones.

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